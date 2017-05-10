PD: Gilbert man had sex friendships w...

PD: Gilbert man had sex friendships with minors

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: ABC15.com

Gilbert Police report that on May 3 they arrested 44-year-old Shane Anthony Volk at his home near Germann and Higley Roads. Police say they were contacted late last year by authorities from Utah, saying a family there discovered disturbing conversations on their family computer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 17 min smor-ty 233
white minorities 20 min smor-ty 3
Which school is better : Public or suburb ? 14 hr Lks 3
July 4th is evil 15 hr polit 2
Europeans vs European Americans 16 hr tomas 3
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? 16 hr Basnic 6
US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder Fri Annay 5
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC