PD: Another suspect caught in iPhone scam

Friday May 26

Another suspect has been arrested in a nationwide scam where people fly to Arizona from out of state and purchase iPhones, after being fraudulently added to cell phone accounts. Gilbert police report that on May 22 they arrested 27-year-old Danny Rafael De La Cruz after he bought four iPhones from two AT&T stores in Gilbert.

