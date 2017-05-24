Mesa selects Tucson assistant chief to lead police
Mesa selects Tucson assistant chief to lead police Tucson Assistant Police Chief Ramon Batista is a 31-year veteran of Tucson police. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rioE4U After a six-month search, Mesa announced Wednesday that Tucson Assistant Police Chief Ramon Batista will take the lead at the Mesa Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Max Zuchowski
|May 21
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|May 21
|LookingFor
|1
|Special Needs Egg Hunt
|Apr '17
|Kayelynn
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar '17
|GSLeader733
|1
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|T REX
|27
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan '17
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC