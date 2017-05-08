Mesa police: Special-needs toddler missing
GILBERT, AZ - The Mesa Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing special-needs child. One-year-old Taya Cabanillas was last seen Tuesday evening, May 2, near 160 W. Leah Court in Gilbert with Clinton Cabanillas, her biological father.
