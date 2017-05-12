Mesa assistant police chief picked for Gilbert police chief
Mesa Assistant Police Chief Michael Soelberg will leave the department at the end of the month to serve as the head of the neighboring Gilbert Police Department. Mesa assistant police chief picked for Gilbert police chief Mesa Assistant Police Chief Michael Soelberg will leave the department at the end of the month to serve as the head of the neighboring Gilbert Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|3 hr
|Jen
|5
|Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Barry Kimmons
|3
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|22 hr
|Important news
|1
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Jo mama
|7
|Dark.
|Wed
|Bobowens
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Joe Smith
|2,690
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 7
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC