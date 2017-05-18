Guadalupe Road closed in Gilbert after motorcyclist killed in crash
Guadalupe Road between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road will be closed until at least noon Thursday while Gilbert police investigate a fatal accident that left a motorcyclist dead. Guadalupe Road closed in Gilbert after motorcyclist killed in crash Guadalupe Road between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road will be closed until at least noon Thursday while Gilbert police investigate a fatal accident that left a motorcyclist dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC