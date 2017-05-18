Guadalupe Road closed in Gilbert afte...

Guadalupe Road closed in Gilbert after motorcyclist killed in crash

Guadalupe Road between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road will be closed until at least noon Thursday while Gilbert police investigate a fatal accident that left a motorcyclist dead.

