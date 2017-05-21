Gilbert superintendent leaving for Hawaii position
Dr. Christina Kishimoto signed a three-year contract to serve as the Hawaii State Department of Education Superintendent beginning Aug. 1. Gilbert superintendent leaving for Hawaii position Dr. Christina Kishimoto signed a three-year contract to serve as the Hawaii State Department of Education Superintendent beginning Aug. 1. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r4KFnO Gilbert Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto will become Hawaii's superintendent starting Aug. 1, 2017, following a job search that included nearly 100 applicants, according to the Hawaii Board of Education.
