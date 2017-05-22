BWW Review: AIDA Basks In The Glow Of...

BWW Review: AIDA Basks In The Glow Of A Trio Of Towering Performances

Love is a knowing look of recognition that spans the ages, that weathers the sands of time, and proclaims that magic moment when old souls meet again. There you have it ~ the essence of Sir Elton John and Tim Rice's AIDA , their blockbuster adaptation of Giuseppe Verdi's opera, now pulling heart strings at Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert, Arizona through July 1st.

