BWW Review: AIDA Basks In The Glow Of A Trio Of Towering Performances
Love is a knowing look of recognition that spans the ages, that weathers the sands of time, and proclaims that magic moment when old souls meet again. There you have it ~ the essence of Sir Elton John and Tim Rice's AIDA , their blockbuster adaptation of Giuseppe Verdi's opera, now pulling heart strings at Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert, Arizona through July 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|2 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Max Zuchowski
|May 21
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|May 21
|LookingFor
|1
|Special Needs Egg Hunt
|Apr '17
|Kayelynn
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar '17
|GSLeader733
|1
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|T REX
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC