Waymo invites Arizona residents to apply for limitless, free rides in its self-driving cars

Waymo, Google's self-driving vehicle spinoff company , has announced that as of today, members of the public will be able to use its services for the first time. The bad news is that it's only open to residents of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area; the good news is that successful applicants can take as many rides as they like for free.

