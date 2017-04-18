Tequila Festival, An Ice Cream Shop Opens in Gilbert, And More in...
El Pedregal at the Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale is hosting a free tequila festival. Guests can enjoy tequila education, tequila barrel blending and tasting, live stage entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and food stations by Spotted Donkey Cantina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Apr 19
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Apr 18
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Apr 18
|Tomas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC