Steel worker killed by falling beam a...

Steel worker killed by falling beam at Gilbert business

1 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A steel worker was killed Monday at Gilbert industrial business, according to Gilbert Police and reports by KNXV-TV ABC 15 and KSAZ-TV Fox 10. The worker died from injuries when struck by beam.

