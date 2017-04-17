Real estate: New business park in Mesa, new shopping in Gilbert
A California group called Tonto Corp. has paid $7.9 million - or $52,341 per acre for 151.6 acres in Mesa for the development of a business park at the Loop 202 freeway and Sossaman Roads.
