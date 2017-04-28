Police hunt for men who pointed gun f...

Police hunt for men who pointed gun from black truck in Gilbert, Mesa

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Gilbert police were searching near Gilbert and Warner roads for three men who reportedly pointed a gun out the window of a black truck toward a woman. Police hunt for men who pointed gun from black truck in Gilbert, Mesa Gilbert police were searching near Gilbert and Warner roads for three men who reportedly pointed a gun out the window of a black truck toward a woman.

