Pedestrian killed in Gilbert
Sgt. Darrell Krueger, a Gilbert police spokesman, speaks about a collision that killed one pedestrian and critically injured another on April 20, 2017. Pedestrian killed in Gilbert Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|16 hr
|fool me once
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Leona Elkins
|2,688
|The founding framers
|Tue
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Tue
|Tomas
|4
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Tue
|Marilynn
|8
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Tue
|katie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC