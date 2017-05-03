Joe's Real BBQ is Giving Away Free Food on Customer Appreciation Day
In fact, Joe Johnston and the team behind Joe's Real BBQ in Gilbert only do it once a year, and it's coming up next week. On Wednesday, May 3, the restaurant will host its 17th annual Customer Appreciation Day at its location at 301 North Gilbert Road in downtown Gilbert.
Read more at Phoenix New Times.
