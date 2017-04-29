High fliers: Aviation grade tech for ...

High fliers: Aviation grade tech for revolutionary horse shoes

Friday Apr 28

Horseshoes made of aircraft-grade aluminium are the latest innovation for equestrian sports from dressage and jumping to reining and polo. American Equus is about to launch its MonoBloc Sport Horseshoe, following months of research and assistance from a panel of world-renowned farriers.

