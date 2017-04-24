Here's How You Can Apply To Get Free Rides In Waymo's Self-Driving Cars
Today, Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, announced that it has launched the first public trial of their self-driving taxi service, which they've been quietly testing in Chandler for the past year . And as part of the trial process, Phoenix residents can sign up to get unlimited free rides.
