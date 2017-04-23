Gilbert boy, 7, donates flowing locks to cancer victims Ray Decker, 7, has been growing his hair since kindergarten so he could donate it to Wigs for Kids. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pU1eio Cassie Tautimez, Pure Salon & Spa hair stylist, cuts 7-year-old Ray Decker's hair to donate to Wigs for Kids A Gilbert 7-year-old walked into a salon with hair flowing down to the middle of his back.

