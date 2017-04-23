Gilbert boy, 7, donates flowing locks to cancer victims
Gilbert boy, 7, donates flowing locks to cancer victims Ray Decker, 7, has been growing his hair since kindergarten so he could donate it to Wigs for Kids. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pU1eio Cassie Tautimez, Pure Salon & Spa hair stylist, cuts 7-year-old Ray Decker's hair to donate to Wigs for Kids A Gilbert 7-year-old walked into a salon with hair flowing down to the middle of his back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Mon
|Mr_T
|4
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 23
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Apr 19
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Apr 18
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC