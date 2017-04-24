Fiat and Google to offer rides in sel...

Fiat and Google to offer rides in self-driving cars to public

Fiat Chrysler automobiles and Google will be offering the public residing in the Phoenix area of Detroit, USA to ride in self-driven cars. The giants are developing self-driven cars as partners and will be aiming at receiving some valuable feedback from the general public.

