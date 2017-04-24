Fiat and Google to offer rides in self-driving cars to public
Fiat Chrysler automobiles and Google will be offering the public residing in the Phoenix area of Detroit, USA to ride in self-driven cars. The giants are developing self-driven cars as partners and will be aiming at receiving some valuable feedback from the general public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnCars.in.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Wed
|uKIDn
|5
|Ellen S. Hoaglin
|Tue
|Sabrinna Stone
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 23
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Special Needs Egg Hunt
|Apr 4
|Kayelynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC