Arizona National Guard's hazmat respo...

Arizona National Guard's hazmat response in Gilbert

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Members of the Arizona National Guard's 91st Civil Support Team make entry into an animal hospital during a hazardous-materials response in Gilbert on April 6, 2017. The team was called to assist local fire departments after toxic gas was detected inside the clinic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 3 hr law43 2,680
Meth Sun RedOVERit 3
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Apr 8 crimeblogger 9
Paternity test are sexist towards women Apr 8 Cathy 12
The Success of Black Wall Street Apr 8 The American Truth 7
The founding framers Apr 7 The truth 5
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Apr 7 saving energy 3
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC