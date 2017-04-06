Animals removed after hazmat call at ...

Animals removed after hazmat call at Gilbert animal hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Hazmat teams from Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert removed 14 animals who were trapped inside a veterinary clinic in Gilbert Thursday morning after a hazardous situation was reported, authorities said. Animals removed after hazmat call at Gilbert animal hospital Hazmat teams from Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert removed 14 animals who were trapped inside a veterinary clinic in Gilbert Thursday morning after a hazardous situation was reported, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 1 hr Old Nurse 2,679
Meth Sun RedOVERit 3
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Apr 8 crimeblogger 9
Paternity test are sexist towards women Apr 8 Cathy 12
The Success of Black Wall Street Apr 8 The American Truth 7
The founding framers Apr 7 The truth 5
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Apr 7 saving energy 3
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 11 at 7:52AM MST

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC