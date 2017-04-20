1 dead, 1 hurt after truck hits pedestrians in Gilbert
Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pGDwq2 Sgt. Darrell Krueger, a Gilbert police spokesman, speaks about a collision that killed one pedestrian and critically injured another on April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|16 hr
|fool me once
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Leona Elkins
|2,688
|The founding framers
|Tue
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Tue
|Tomas
|4
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Tue
|Marilynn
|8
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Tue
|katie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC