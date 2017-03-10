PD officer accused of punching pregnant woman
Gilbert Police have launched an internal investigation after a video surfaced online showing an altercation between an officer and a woman claiming to be pregnant. Gilbert police said they were in the area of Elliott and Gilbert roads around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, trying to arrest Rickeda Jobe, 24, for violating a court order.
