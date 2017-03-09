My Turn: Why tax breaks are so dangerous

My Turn: Why tax breaks are so dangerous

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Arizona Republic

My Turn: Why tax breaks are so dangerous My Turn: Tax breaks beget tax breaks. That's what makes the GPLET such a bad idea for cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) 2 hr Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... 3 hr True Christian wi... 4
Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16) 17 hr footguymike 5
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 11 Sis Marian Roberta 2,674
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Mar 11 Ese Spider G 2,129
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar 5 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Jan '17 T REX 27
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC