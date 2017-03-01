HREC Arranges Sale Of The Hyatt Place...

HREC Arranges Sale Of The Hyatt Place Gilbert, AZ

HREC Investment Advisors is pleased to announce that it has arranged the sale of the 127-guestroom Hyatt Place Phoenix Gilbert, located in Gilbert, Arizona. Sethi Management, Inc. acquired the property.

Gilbert, AZ

