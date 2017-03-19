Gilbert's Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row bar apologizes for...
Gilbert's new Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row has issued a public apology days after staff turned away a customer, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of two tours of duty in Iraq, because of his neck tattoo.
