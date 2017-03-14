Gilbert police release video of pregnant woman's arrest, promise...
The Gilbert Police Department has released footage from the officers involved in a confrontation with a pregnant woman on March 5. Gilbert police release video of pregnant woman's arrest, promise 'thorough' investigation into use of force The Gilbert Police Department has released footage from the officers involved in a confrontation with a pregnant woman on March 5. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mHiw19 The corner of Elm Street and Park Avenue in downtown Gilbert, where a witness says a pregnant woman was punched in the face by a Gilbert police officer. A neighbor and her family witnessed the confrontation from their fenced-in front yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
