Get a buzz with Dierks Bentley: Latest Whiskey Row restaurant now open

After a slight construction delay, the doors are finally open at Dierks Bentley 's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona, a suburb of the singer's hometown of Phoenix. The third location of Bentley's restaurant and bar chain measures 8,700 square feet and includes a large outdoor patio with space for outdoor games like cornhole and ping-pong.

