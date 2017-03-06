Currently Available: Waterfront Home ...

Currently Available: Waterfront Home in Gilbert, Arizona

This gorgeous waterfront home is located in the sought-after gated community of Crystal Point Estates in Gilbert, Arizona. Immaculate and move-in-ready, this home shows like a model with exquisite crown molding throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, wet bar, cozy fireplace, ceiling fans, soothing palette, upgraded lighting, art niches, and plush carpet in all the right places.

