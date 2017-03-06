Breastfeeding mom thanked for nursing...

Breastfeeding mom thanked for nursing in restaurant

Read more: Daily Mail

'Much love and respect!' Breastfeeding mom is moved to tears after waitress leaves her a kind note thanking her for nursing in a public restaurant Isabelle Ames was recently visiting a Snooze, an A.M. Eatery location in Gilbert, Arizona, when her 10-month-old daughter Charlotte became hungry Instead of hiding herself away, Isabelle breastfed her little girl in the restaurant, leading her to be approached by one of the servers A breastfeeding mom was moved to tears after she received a note from a waitress thanking her for feeding her baby in a restaurant. Isabelle Ames was recently enjoying an outing to a Snooze, an A.M. Eatery location in Gilbert, Arizona, with her 10-month-old daughter Charlotte when the little girl became hungry.

