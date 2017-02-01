Why these women are wearing headscarv...

Why these women are wearing headscarves on World Hijab Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Rev. Sue Ringler stands with her friend Elena Coassolo, a Muslim woman who showed a room full of Christian women how to wear a hijab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) 14 hr Mark Kinney 18
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Thu Jennifer 2,661
Review: Vensure Employer Services Inc. (Feb '13) Feb 1 Congrats_dbag 18
Trying to find my mom. Feb 1 Mindirey 3
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Feb 1 justice seeker 50
Trailer park at 710 South Lawson Dr. Jan 30 someonewhoknows 1
Donald Trump for President Jan 30 Scotty Steiner 6
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC