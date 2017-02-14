What are those little gold trumpet players on top of all those temples?
What are those little gold trumpet players on top of all those temples? Only in Arizona: Angel Moroni statues symbolize the preaching of the gospel for members of the Mormon faith Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lLw3nl Exterior at the Phoenix Temple in northwest Phoenix. It is a single-story building and has a footprint of 27,423 square feet, with a full basement and an 89-foot spire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|2 hr
|azcnterpolicy
|3
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|Sun
|B legal no deport...
|10
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sun
|anonymous
|6
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Feb 7
|Anonymous
|47
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|mjorg
|35
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC