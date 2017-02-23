Scottsdale residents could see higher utility bills
Scottsdale residents could see higher utility bills City officials propose raising water and sewer rates by about 2.8 percent beginning in November. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lAuQ2I Scottsdale residents may see their monthly utility bills climb for the second time in three years as the City Council considers a 2.8 increase to water and sewer rates, according to a budget proposal delivered at City Hall this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|T REX
|27
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan '17
|resident
|1
|Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Robert C Kline
|7
|Students at 2 Phoenix high schools walk out to ...
|Nov '16
|Deport the illega...
|2
|Horny Women in thirties (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|Ablead777777
|9
|Review: AACI Foot Leg & Ankle Care - J David Br... (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Idiots
|31
|Moving to Phoenix with my son (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|Cheese Frog
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC