Photo radar ban emerges again in AZ L...

Photo radar ban emerges again in AZ Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: ABC15.com

A freshman Republican lawmaker has taken the lead in the Legislature's yearly charge to eliminate photo speed and red light enforcement in Arizona. Rep. Travis Grantham of Gilbert wants state law amended to bar use of the devices statewide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 20 hr ldyoky 6
Water minimum charge (Mar '06) 23 hr palmisanojudy 14
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Sun azc55 8
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun Retired now 2,669
Alyssa Valdez Feb 16 Anonymous 2
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Jan '17 T REX 27
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan '17 resident 1
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC