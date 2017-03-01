MAP: Man steals $28K from 9 Valley Walmarts

Areal Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:31AM MST expiring February 28 at 5:30PM MST in effect for: Maricopa Areal Flood Advisory issued February 28 at 5:21AM MST expiring February 28 at 11:15AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:05AM MST expiring February 28 at 11:05PM MST in effect for: Maricopa Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 11:01AM MST expiring February 28 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 11:01AM MST expiring February 28 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Areal Flood Warning issued February 28 at 7:55AM MST expiring February 28 at 7:45PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa Areal Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:47AM MST expiring February 28 at 3:45PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:42AM MST ... (more)

