Knife Rights' Georgia Knife Law Reform Bill to Committee - Call & Email Today

Gilbert, AZ -Ammoland.com)- Knife Rights' Georgia Knife Law Reform bill, SB 49 , that would increase the legal carry length of a knife blade in the state from 5.5 inches to 12 inches, has been sent to the Senate Public Safety Committee. If you live, work or travel in Georgia, or plan to , please CALL or EMAIL the committee members TODAY and simply deliver the message that you are calling or emailing to respectfully request that they please VOTE YES on SB 49, an important criminal justice reform bill, and then thank them.

