Former Gilbert police officer sentenced in illicit-drug scam

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Kristopher Gale Hanks was given three years of probation for conspiracy to deliver falsely labeled "spice'' and "bath salt'' drugs. Former Gilbert police officer sentenced in illicit-drug scam Kristopher Gale Hanks was given three years of probation for conspiracy to deliver falsely labeled "spice'' and "bath salt'' drugs.

