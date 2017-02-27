Dev Day Yuma to give students a taste...

Dev Day Yuma to give students a taste of coding

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Yuma Sun

About 100 students are registered for Yuma County's first "coding event," similar to one put on in Gilbert called the Spark App League and another called CodeDay in Maricopa County. CodeDay in Phoenix this year is planned for May 20-21.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Jan '17 T REX 27
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan '17 resident 1
Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09) Dec '16 Robert C Kline 7
News Students at 2 Phoenix high schools walk out to ... Nov '16 Deport the illega... 2
Horny Women in thirties (Jan '15) Oct '16 Ablead777777 9
Review: AACI Foot Leg & Ankle Care - J David Br... (Sep '08) Aug '16 Idiots 31
Moving to Phoenix with my son (Feb '16) Jul '16 Cheese Frog 4
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC