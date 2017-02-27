Dev Day Yuma to give students a taste of coding
About 100 students are registered for Yuma County's first "coding event," similar to one put on in Gilbert called the Spark App League and another called CodeDay in Maricopa County. CodeDay in Phoenix this year is planned for May 20-21.
