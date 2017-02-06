County officials will recommend appeal of court ruling against World View deal
TUCSON, AZ - Pima County officials have said they will recommend an appeal of a court decision to void a $15 million lease deal the county made with World View Enterprises last year. County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent this statement to KOLD News 13: "Yes I will absolutely recommend appeal.
