County officials will recommend appea...

County officials will recommend appeal of court ruling against World View deal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Pima County officials have said they will recommend an appeal of a court decision to void a $15 million lease deal the county made with World View Enterprises last year. County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent this statement to KOLD News 13: "Yes I will absolutely recommend appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 16 hr zeke the Pinhead 2,663
Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11) Mon mjorg 35
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Mon Gangsterreport 2
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Mon Nanaimo 3
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sun Silent451 2,126
Donald Trump for President Sat lissa 8
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Feb 3 Mark Kinney 18
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC