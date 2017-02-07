Comings and Goings: Site of former ea...

Comings and Goings: Site of former eatery undergoing repairs; new rehab clinic to open

Parrish's Bar and Grill , once located at 11732 S. Fortuna Road, closed in June 2015 after a fire badly burned the building. Business owners Kathy and Steven Parrish spent a few months cooking out of a nearby food truck, but closed last February and have since moved to Gilbert.

