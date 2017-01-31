Bryce Gilbert to Arizona: Three-star tight end signs with Wildcats
The coaching staff put a big emphasis on in-state recruiting for this 2017 class and among their signees is Bryce Gilbert , a 6-foot-5, 230 pound tight end out of Higley High School . He graduated early and is enrolled in classes at Arizona now, able to get a jump start on his college career.
