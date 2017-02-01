ASU Football: Local 4-star Tyler John...

ASU Football: Local 4-star Tyler Johnson makes it official, signs with Sun Devils

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: House Of Sparky

As big a part as any in Arizona State's strong local recruiting class, tight end Tyler Johnson signed his national letter of intent and sent it on a short trip to Tempe making his commitment back in December official. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Johnson had his choice of schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at House Of Sparky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 22 hr Jennifer 2,661
Review: Vensure Employer Services Inc. (Feb '13) Wed Congrats_dbag 18
Trying to find my mom. Wed Mindirey 3
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Wed justice seeker 50
Trailer park at 710 South Lawson Dr. Jan 30 someonewhoknows 1
Donald Trump for President Jan 30 Scotty Steiner 6
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Jan 30 ABC15AZ 1
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC