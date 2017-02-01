ASU Football: Local 4-star Tyler Johnson makes it official, signs with Sun Devils
As big a part as any in Arizona State's strong local recruiting class, tight end Tyler Johnson signed his national letter of intent and sent it on a short trip to Tempe making his commitment back in December official. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Johnson had his choice of schools.
