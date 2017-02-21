Arizona lawmaker revives photo radar ...

Arizona lawmaker revives photo radar speed enforcement ban

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Yuma Sun

A freshman Republican lawmaker has taken the lead in the Arizona's Legislature's yearly attempt to prohibit photo speed and red light traffic violation enforcement in Arizona. Rep. Travis Grantham of Gilbert wants state law amended to bar use of photo radar and red light cameras devices statewide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Wed ZquareRootz 2,127
Trump for President, He will win. watch Feb 20 ldyoky 6
Water minimum charge (Mar '06) Feb 20 palmisanojudy 14
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 19 azc55 8
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 19 Retired now 2,669
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Jan '17 T REX 27
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan '17 resident 1
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC