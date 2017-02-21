American flag shredded outside military moma s home: a We need to stick up for what we believe ina
A military mom in Arizona says the individual who shredded the American flag hanging outside her home is "nuts" if he thinks it will deter her from displaying her patriotism. Mary Eklund of Gilbert, Arizona, has a family history that includes 16 military veterans.
