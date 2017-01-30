Wrong-way crash victims still hospitalized
It has been just over a month now since Brandon Guana and Kyle Ruiz were hit head on by a wrong-way driver. That driver, allegedly crashed into the two men on the I-10 and Pecos Road on-ramp while they were in their pest control truck for work.
