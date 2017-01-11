Two filmed opening unlocked car doors in Gilbert
It's an easy step to forget at the end of the day and a pair of thieves prowling a Gilbert neighborhood are counting on neighbors slipping up. What they didn't count on was being caught on security cameras as they opened unlocked car doors and now neighbors are hoping someone will recognize the duo and turn them in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|cripgang1121
|2,123
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Jan 7
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Jan 7
|Gangsterreport
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Zeke The Pinhead
|2,655
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC