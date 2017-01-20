OHSO Brewery and Creamistry have plan...

OHSO Brewery and Creamistry have plans for downtown Gilbert

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Arizona Republic

OHSO Brewery and Creamistry have plans for downtown Gilbert Development proposals for downtown Gilbert include a new brewery and ice cream shop. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jHHWw8 OHSO Eatery + Brewery and Creamistry will join the growing list of restaurants and entertainment venues in the downtown area, according to plans submitted at the Town of Gilbert Redevelopment Commission meeting on Jan. 18. OHSO is locally owned with three locations; two in Phoenix and one in Scottsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) 9 hr i am chandler 63
Trying to find my mom. Mon CJCC 1
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Jan 20 Enzo49 30
Donald Trump for President Jan 20 Roth 5
Test Jan 20 Joe 1
Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09) Jan 20 Dawn 63
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jan 19 Choppo 2,124
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC