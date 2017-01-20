OHSO Brewery and Creamistry have plans for downtown Gilbert
OHSO Brewery and Creamistry have plans for downtown Gilbert Development proposals for downtown Gilbert include a new brewery and ice cream shop. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jHHWw8 OHSO Eatery + Brewery and Creamistry will join the growing list of restaurants and entertainment venues in the downtown area, according to plans submitted at the Town of Gilbert Redevelopment Commission meeting on Jan. 18. OHSO is locally owned with three locations; two in Phoenix and one in Scottsdale.
