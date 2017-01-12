MCSO: Man "wanted" to be arrested for child porn
Court records show in August 2016, the Maricopa Country Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation and found multiple child pornography files downloaded by someone with an internet address in Tempe. That resident moved but was located again on January 4 in Gilbert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Mbotts
|2,656
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jan 13
|cindywiggins
|46
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|cripgang1121
|2,123
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Jan 7
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Jan 7
|Gangsterreport
|5
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC