Knife Rights: Repeal of Federal Switchblade Act Introduced in Congress

Gilbert, AZ -Ammoland.com)- Originally conceived and authored by Knife Rights in 2010 and first introduced in 2014, the Knife Owners' Protection Act of 2017 now includes repeal of the archaic 1958 Federal Switchblade Act and has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Andy Biggs . KOPA will remove the irrational restrictions on interstate trade in automatic knives that are legal to one degree or another in 40 states, while also protecting the right of knife owners to travel throughout the U.S. without fear of prosecution under the myriad patchwork of state and local knife laws.

