Hiring Freeze And Obamacare Repeal Could Clobber Veterans Affairs
David Shulkin, center, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs undersecretary of health, talks with attendees in July prior to testifying at a Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee hearing in Gilbert, Ariz. Donald Trump has selected Shulkin to lead the agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan 24
|i am chandler
|63
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jan 23
|CJCC
|1
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Jan 20
|Enzo49
|30
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 20
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|Jan 20
|Dawn
|63
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC